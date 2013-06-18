It Takes 200 Hours To Make a Dior Couture Dress

Ever wonder how that Louis Vuitton monogram tote bag of yours got made? Or that Dior watch you bought for your sister last Christmas? French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (which owns almost every luxury brand under the sun including Dior, Berluti, and Dom Pérignon) opened its doors in six European countries to the public for a rare opportunity to witness its craftsmen hard at work, and hopefully to answer some of those long held questions.

The event, which had lines of up to three hours long, was held at a variety of locations last weekend, including the spot where Christian Dior presented his first ever collection in 1947. The location is now used only for the brand’s most prestigious client fittings, and it was transformed into a workshop purely for the two-day open weekend. The event, part of the “Les Journées Particulières” (translating to Particular Day) last year managed to draw in more than 100,000 participants who wished to experience LVMH behind the scenes for themselves.

This year was no different. Employees adorned in white coats sat at their craft tables showcasing all the detailing that goes in to producing products such as handbags and baby clothes for the Dior line. Observers learned how shoemakers for the Rue Marbeuf store in Berluti create custom footwear entirely by hand, learning that one pair takes six-months on average to complete. Other interesting facts: Two hundred hours of work goes into a Dior Haute Couture dress and the space between a nail on each Vuitton trunk is 11mm. Hey, if it was easy it wouldn’t be luxury.