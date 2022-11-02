Takeoff’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made With Migos Before His Death—The Trio Shared Their Profits Equally

Scroll To See More Images

Migos has lost a member. Takeoff’s net worth included what he made with Migos and his family members, Quavo and Offset, before his sudden death at 28 years old. The trio shared their profits equally.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the hip-hop trio Migos, along with his uncle, Quavo, and his first uncle once removed, Offset. Since Migos’ first single, “Versace,” in 2013, the group has scored several top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Motorsport,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “Bad and Boujee,” which reached number one. The group has also received two Grammy Award nominations.

Takeoff, who was born on June 18, 1944, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, died on November 1, 2022, in a shooting in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old. In an interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast a week before his death, Takeoff opened up about how he wanted to be recognized for his work while he was still alive and not when he’s dead. I’m chill, I’m-laid back, but it’s time to pop it. I want to get into my flow. Time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them when I ain’t here,” he said at the time.

After the news of his death, Drake, who collaborated with Migos on the 2018 song “Walk It Talk It,” paid tribute to Takeoff in an Instagram post. “Got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now. rest easy space man,” he captioned a photo of him and Takeoff from their Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour in 2018. SZA also paid tribute to Takeoff in a tweet. “This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand,” she wrote. Machine Gun Kelly was another rapper who paid tribute to the late Migos member. “i had the honor of being on migos first mixtape back in like 09’…crazy what they’ve done since. i was so proud of that album cho and takeoff just dropped, the bars and production were so mean, i’m just glad he got to experience SOME of his flowers while he was here. RIP Take 🕊” he tweeted at the time.

So what was Takeoff’s net worth before he died? Read on for what we know about Takeoff’s net worth prior to his death and how he and his Migos band mates, Quavo and Offset, divided their income.

What is Takeoff’s net worth?

What is Takeoff’s net worth? Takeoff’s net worth is $26 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site also reports that Quavo and Offset have the same net worth of $26 million, hinting that the three members shared their income equally. Migos, for their part, has a total net worth of $80 million.

Much of Takeoff’s net worth came from his work with Migos, which he was a member of from 2008 to his death in 2022. The group, which performed under the stage name Polo Club until they changed their title to Migos, debuted in 2013 with their first single, “Versace,” from their first mixtape with their current record label, Quality Control Music, Y.R.N. The group scored their first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song, “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert in 2016. The song, which was the lead single from Migos’ second studio album Culture in 2017, also reached number one on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs chart and is four times certified Platinum. Other Migos top 10 hits include 2017’s “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and “Stir Fry”; and 2018’s “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake.

While as a member of Migos, Takeoff also released one solo album, The Last Rocket, in November 2018. The album was the second solo album from a Migos member after Quavo’s debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, a month before in October 2018. Takeoff’s lead single from The Last Rocket, “Last Memory, peaked at number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He released his first solo song, “Intruder,” in 2017 as a non-album project. Before his death, Takeoff was also featured on the song “Eye 2 Eye” from Quavo and Travis Scott’s 2017 album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. He was also featured on Calvin Harris’ song “Holiday”—which also features Snoop Dogg and John Legend—from Harris’ fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, in 2017.

In an interview with Complex in October 2022, weeks before his death, Takeoff explained that the success of Migos is because he, Quavo and Offset are family. “It’s kind of hard to go find two people that’s family, too, like Unc and Phew. They are usually going to try and put people together, and it doesn’t work like that because they don’t fit,” Takeoff said. Quavo added, “With us, it was really family that kept us strong. Sometimes you don’t have strong artists, and it’s hard for all three artists to be superstars [in a group]. And then with time, some of that shit falls off and there’s only one superstar, and then they’re gone.” Quavo also told Complex about how Takeoff is Migos’ secret weapon for their music. “On a lot of the Migos records, [Takeoff] would anchor the song,” Quavo said. “Now on a lot of these records, he comes in and is popping off. We are setting up alley-oops like Trae Young and John Collins!” Quavo also explained his and Takeoff’s respective roles when recording music. “Just the different hungers we have right now, being in a state where we can be comfortable. Takeoff and I understand that this is a mission that we have to complete. And then us coming together and meshing our abilities: me melodically, and Take aggressively [with bars]. We did that a lot on this album, where I’m on the hook, and Take comes in first,” he said. Takeoff added, “Like he said, I’m doing some melodic stuff. Even Quavo, he usually does the melodic things and I rap more, but we’re going back to the roots.”

How did Takeoff die?

How did Takeoff die? Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead in the early morning of November 1, 2022, outside the front door of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old. TMZ reported that Takeoff and his band mate and uncle, Quavo, were at the bowling alley playing dice when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, shooting Quavo in the head or near the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Houston Police Department also reported at a press conference at the time that two other people were shot at the party and were taken to local area hospital in private vehicles with “non-life-threatening injuries.” They were a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female.“Both of them are going to be OK,” Quavo was not injured.

“This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff. He’s a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta,” Houton Police Chief Troy Finner said at the press conference. He continued, “I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist.”

Houston Police Sergeant Michael Arrington added, “A private party was booked out for the event — after that ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door area outside of the building, and that led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” he said. “A lot of the people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement. We’re asking them to either call us at the homicide division or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers. We’re looking for any information at this time — any videos, any information. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case. We’re looking for anything to help us. We want to find justice for this family.”

In audio of the 911 call obtained by TMZ, emergency dispatchers could be heard discussing the incident, reporting there were five shots fired and that the caller heard gunshots and people screaming. In a video of the shooting posted by TMZ, Quavo could also be heard on the phone with an emergency dispatcher as a woman on the scene who said she was a nurse was helping Takeoff. “What does she need to do?” Quavo said.

At the press conference, Chief Finner revealed that Takeoff’s mother, the sister of his Migos member Quavo, immediately flew to Houston after his death. “I spoke to this young man’s mother just an hour ago — she flew in here from out of town. I want everybody to understand the pain, the suffering of a mother. Very tough,” Finner said. “And I told her, as we stand with any victim of violence or any homicide victim, their family, we stand with them in this city, in this police department. I want to thank our homicide unit under the direction of Commander Spears for doing great work, time and time again.” He continued, “I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer.”

Chief Finner also took a moment to comment on the hip-hop community, explaining that the community gets a “bad name” because of the number of rappers who have been killed in recent years. “I know a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them,” he said. “I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”