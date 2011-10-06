Take a Tweed Run with Rugby Ralph Lauren

I’ve done a total of one 5K walk in my entire life and I celebrated at the finish line with a Krispy Kreme doughnut. (Inspiring, no?) If you’re like me and desire a more refined way to show of your athleticism and iconic style, it’s time to check out the Rugby Ralph Lauren Tweed Run.

Started in 2009 in London, this colorful 10-mile ride is comprised of fashion and bicycle enthusiasts dressed in 1930s and 40s heritage-inspired gear, cycling the streets in celebration of both the Rugby Ralph Lauren brand and modern metropolitan street style.

Luckily for us, this fun event is hitting the streets of New York City for the first time ever on October 15th (before subsequent stops in London and Tokyo). Slip on your fave vintage apparel and pop over to the Village where you’ll get to witness and enjoy the festivities, including a scenic spin, tea break, and then an extended trip across the city before following the event route all the way to Brooklyn.

Peddle to the metal? Really, why rush a good thing?

Join in on the fun — click through the slideshow above for four great style suggestions for this year’s Rugby Ralph Lauren Tweed Run!