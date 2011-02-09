Take a Peek at Derek Lam’s eBay Collection

I’m sure Derek Lam‘s Fall 2011 collection is on your list of must-sees for NYFW, but while you wait for that Sunday show, catch a glimpse of the exclusive collection for eBay he got us all buzzing about last October. Now joining Norma Kamali and Narciso Rodriguez on the eBay bandwagon, Lam’s line features sixteen dresses of varying styles, which Lam tells Elle, “is about what I love,” and differs from bigger productions by reaching customers directly. So far, a few shots of a dreamy floral halter-maxi dress have surfaced. You’ll get to see the rest once it goes on sale February 16th we can’t wait!

Photos: Elle.com