Take a Page out of Bettie

Lately, I’ve been inspired by pinups. First it was the Vargas girl prints I saw on Broadway and gushed over with Elisabeth of Paris-based blog La Coquette fame.

Then it was the Prada-esque turban my friend Musa rocked at a holiday party. Paired with red lipstick ad a jean jacket, she looked 50s glam and unfathomably cool.

Now today we have the sad news that Bettie Page, Queen of Pinups, has died at age 85. You may know Ms. Page from the movie The Notorious Bettie Page starring Gretchen Mol (2006) or perhaps you recall Uma Thurman taking a turn as the whip-in-hand stunner in lingerie in Pulp Fiction (1994). Regardless of how you know her, the image is iconic—those raven bangs, voluptuous curves and sheer lingerie (I’d also add as a hallmark a Pilates-like toned stomach). Everyone from Madonna to Agent Provacateur has taken inspiration from the ultimate pinup.

Let’s raise a glass.