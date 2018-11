Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, will be the next face of Louis Vuitton. Like Sophia and Frances Ford Coppola, Sean Connery, Catherine Deneuve, and Mikhail Gorbachev, Aldrin will be shot by photographer Annie Liebovitz. The shoot, which is taking place in the desert is also expected to feature Jim Lovell and Sally Ride. [WWD]