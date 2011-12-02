StyleCaster
Share

Take A Look Inside Chloë Sevigny’s Closet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Take A Look Inside Chloë Sevigny’s Closet

Spencer Cain
by

Always wonder what’s in the large closet inChlo Sevigny‘s East Village abode? Well, we certainly have! The Opening Ceremony designer and downtown style icon has amassed quite a clothing collection over the years, and now we finally get to see it.

Every closet tells a story, so check out the video below for some of the quirky goodiesChlo (who is definitely a hoarder) keeps around. Her love for Opening Ceremony is apparent throughout, and she even has the review of her first collection hanging up. Probably the strangest item is a set of bunny ears from her film, Gummo.

What do you guys think? Did the fashionista’s closet live up to your expectations?

At Home with Chlo: Part 1 from Opening Ceremony on Vimeo.

Promoted Stories

share