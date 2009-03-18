Take Inven.tory

Monday night’s launch of Cheap Monday’s first ever store on Lafayette Street in SoHo showed that the Swedish brand has officially arrived. New York was to be the last stop on a five-city tour after Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, and London, but as designers Peter Jansson and Karin Granstrand explained, the tour has been so popular that they’ll be continuing on to Australia and Hong Kong in April.

While the New York location also features their mens and womens collections and is partially intended to bring awareness to their extended collections, the main focus is on 250 pairs of custom designed jeans, 50 of which are available in New York.

“It takes about 2 hours to make each pair and 10 of us are working on them. We each have a little hand in customizing each pair,” explained Jansson who is behind the WKND line.

Head down to Inven.tory, where the pop-up store is housed, before the pairs run out. It isn’t often that you can get a pair of customized denim for only $70.

Inven.tory, 237 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012