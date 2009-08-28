Take A Bite

American fashion designer Erin Fetherston, brought back more than couture from her time at Parsons in Paris. She translated her personal whimsy and flirtatious design aesthetic, into classic French biscuits and packaging to match.

The delicious treats, and chic container will be available on Amazon.com September 10. Right now they are available for pre-order. Amazon is partnering with Endless.com, so that when you order a tin of fashionable French biscuits you will also receive $20 off a future shoe, handbag, or accessories purchase on Endless.com. We’re thinking of putting our credit towards these Prozena Schouler Wedges. What do you think? Should we just opt to put the credit towards these $32 flip-flops by Marc Jacobs and call it the best $12 dollars we’ve spent in a long time?