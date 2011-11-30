StyleCaster
Share

Take 5: Sunglass Hut x StyleCaster Have Some Studio Fun

What's hot
StyleCaster

Take 5: Sunglass Hut x StyleCaster Have Some Studio Fun

Jessica Rubin
by
Take 5: Sunglass Hut x StyleCaster Have Some Studio Fun
8 Start slideshow

If there’s one thing that we love over here, it’s a great pair of sunnies. This year, Sunglass Hut is host to some of the best pairs you could hope for, each special enough to make a great holiday gift sure to please any picky fashionista. We managed to get our hands on some of these wondrous glasses, and of course decided to have a little fun.

Thanks to the fortuitous existence of a studio right here in the StyleCaster offices, we decided to play a little dress-up with some of our most coveted pairs of hater blockers. Scroll on down to find out which sunglasses we used for our afternoon of fun, and scroll through the slideshow above for pics from the great sunglasses event of 2011!

Chanel 5215 Prestige Sunglasses,$550, atSunglassHut Stores

D&G 3076 Sunglasses,$135.95. atSunglass Hut

DKNY 4087 Sunglasses,$70, atSunglass Hut

Tory Burch 7043 Sunglasses,$175, atSunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear x Knitta Sunglasses, $129.95, at Sunglass Hut

Burberry 4085, $200, at Sunglass Hut

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

Rachel Adler, Liz Doupnik and Amanda Elser

Jessica Rubin, Spencer Cain and Marni Golden

Corey Kindberg, Rachel Siegel and Susie G

Next slideshow starts in 10s

3 Killer Outfits To Rock At Art Basel In Miami

3 Killer Outfits To Rock At Art Basel In Miami

Promoted Stories

share