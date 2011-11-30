Take 5: Sunglass Hut x StyleCaster Have Some Studio Fun

If there’s one thing that we love over here, it’s a great pair of sunnies. This year, Sunglass Hut is host to some of the best pairs you could hope for, each special enough to make a great holiday gift sure to please any picky fashionista. We managed to get our hands on some of these wondrous glasses, and of course decided to have a little fun.

Thanks to the fortuitous existence of a studio right here in the StyleCaster offices, we decided to play a little dress-up with some of our most coveted pairs of hater blockers. Scroll on down to find out which sunglasses we used for our afternoon of fun, and scroll through the slideshow above for pics from the great sunglasses event of 2011!

Chanel 5215 Prestige Sunglasses,$550, atSunglassHut Stores

D&G 3076 Sunglasses,$135.95. atSunglass Hut

DKNY 4087 Sunglasses,$70, atSunglass Hut

Tory Burch 7043 Sunglasses,$175, atSunglass Hut

Vogue Eyewear x Knitta Sunglasses, $129.95, at Sunglass Hut

Burberry 4085, $200, at Sunglass Hut