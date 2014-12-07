Insert some sort of "little prayer" joke here.
Find out how to get the perfect eyebrows for your face shape with these expert tips from Cynthia Chua of Browhaus salons.
Because no one likes to look brassy.
She wed Benji Madden at her L.A. home tonight!
Well, that was quick.
The 11-year-old scored the cover of the New York Times' magazine.
Listen to her intense version of "You're Never Fully Dressed."
From Diaz to DiCaprio.
Cardio bunnies, step off the treadmill.
Which landed her the top spot on a new Forbes list.