buzz cut
25
images
Hair + Nails
8 months ago
25 Celebs Who Have Mastered a Fierce Buzz Cut
Bare and beautiful.
By
Amanda Williams
15
images
Hair + Nails
1 year ago
15 Celebrities Who Got Badass Buzz Cuts
"You don't need hair to be feminine or beautiful."
By
Jason Pham
9
images
Celebrity News
1 year ago
9 Times Celebrities Took the Plunge and Rocked a Buzz Cut
So hot right now.
By
Bibi Deitz
Hair + Nails
4 years ago
Makeover Alert! Malin Akerman Sports an Edgy Buzz Cut
Uh, whoa.
By
Rachel Krause
