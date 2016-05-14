A stylish shortlist.
And she looks great doing it.
We'll cheers to that.
Busy Phillips switches up her look from down and wavy to a gorgeous top knot. Vote for the look you like best!
Purchase Reese's Avon necklace and Busy Philip's fave products on Rue La La for charity!
The SAG Awards did not lack for style last night, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few flubs along the way!
We've rounded up the best and the worst looks from the Critics' Choice Movie Awards!
Learn how to create the best looks from the Golden Globes, straight from the stylists themselves!
We've rounded up the best new beauty looks for all of your summer social events.
Host Cat Deeley looked gorgeous in white lace. Did other celebrities hit a fashion high note--or are they on our worst-dressed list?