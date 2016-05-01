Prepare to be in awe.
No time to do your hair? No problem.
These versatile looks are practically foolproof.
Braids, twists, ponytails and bobs are our new ways to stay chic in the summer heat.
Brooklyn Decker and other beautiful stars lament over their body issues. Cue the world's smallest violin.
Here is a recap of this week's 10 best and worst celebrity looks. Did they get it right?
Check out how Jennifer Aniston and other celebs rock these sexy shoulder-length hairstyles!
Check out how Jennifer Aniston and other celebs rock these sexy shoulder length hairstyles!
Keep your hair looking healthy and chic in the scorching summer heat with these expert tips.
Kristen Stewart took home a lot of Golden Popcorn statues--but did she win our approval with this safety pinned dress?