One writer's response to finding out she had the BRCA1 mutation.
OK, you can still wear pink.
The low-down on what to expect.
We can't think of a better reason to shop.
How a young mom saved her life by advocating for herself.
Or: what to give a millennial who's been diagnosed.
A new study suggests that there's a link.
We don't know whether to laugh or cry.
The breast cancer survivor has teamed up with LOFT again this year.
The Oscar-winning actress made a big announcement in the New York Times today.