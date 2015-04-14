StyleCaster
Brazilian Blowout
Makeup
6 years ago
Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning’s Colored Hair, French Beauty Secrets, More
By
Rachel Adler
Hair + Nails
7 years ago
Hair Smoothing Solutions Warned Again, This Time by CIR
By
Marie
Hair + Nails
7 years ago
Brazilian Blowout Warned by FDA to Straighten Out… Or Else
By
Marie
Hair + Nails
8 years ago
Brazilian Blowout’s CEO Speaks, And Denies All, Still
By
Rachel Adler
Hair + Nails
8 years ago
Brazilian Blowout Found Above Formaldehyde Limit By 8 Times
By
Rachel Adler
