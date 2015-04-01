StyleCaster
Signup
Facebook
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Instagram
StyleCaster
Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Entertainment
SC
tv
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Entertainment
SC
tv
StyleCaster
Bold Brow
Makeup
4 years ago
Beauty Recipe: Matte Stains and Brushed Up Brows
This look is too easy not to try.
By
Rachel Adler
10
images
Skin Care
5 years ago
10 Celebrities With the Best Eyebrows We’ve Ever Seen
Embrace the bold.
By
Alexandra Duron
How-To
8 years ago
Bold Brows: How To Shape Yours To Match The Trend
By
Rachel Adler
StyleCaster
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Tips + Trends
Shopping
Celebrity Looks
Beauty
Makeup
Hair + Nails
Skin Care
Health + Fitness
Lifestyle
Home
Travel
Food + Drink
Love + Sex
Entertainment
Celebrity News
TV + Movies
Music
Culture
SCTV
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
Tumblr
Instagram
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Careers
Press
Privacy Policy
Privacy Preference
Terms Of Use
RSS
Amazon Affiliate Disclosure