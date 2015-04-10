StyleCaster
Blue Eye Shadow
Makeup
2 months ago
Millie Bobby Brown Delivers the Ultimate Blue Shadow Inspo
Go bold or go home.
By
Nikki Brown
40
images
Makeup
7 months ago
Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Blue Eyeshadow
Bold makeup for bold beauties.
By
Nikki Brown
6
images
Makeup
6 years ago
NYFW Trend Spotting: Show Us Those ‘Ol Blue Eyes
By
Amanda Elser Murray
Beauty
7 years ago
The Blues are Back: Top Products to Try Out the Shade
By
Rachel Adler
Makeup
8 years ago
Bold Blue Eyes Are Showcased in Paris
By
Rachel Adler
