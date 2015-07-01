StyleCaster
2 weeks ago
Block Heels to Shop (Because Everyone Should Own a Pair of Block Heels)
Block, lock and drop it.
By
Samantha Feher
11
images
Shopping
2 years ago
It's Official: The Kitten Heel Is Making a Comeback
And we don't hate it.
By
Lauren Caruso
41
images
Street Style
3 years ago
35 Reasons Block Heels Are Back
Here's how to wear them--and the best to buy.
By
Jasmine Garnsworthy
