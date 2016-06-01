StyleCaster
bike shorts
13
images
Celebrity Looks
2 months ago
How to Wear Bike Shorts—the Celebrity Way
Plus, we reveal who really started the trend.
By
Samantha Feher
9
images
Celebrity Looks
2 years ago
Are Bike Shorts the Next '90s Trend on the Way Back In?
Kim Kardashian sure seems to think so.
By
Hilary George-Parkin
