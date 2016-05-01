We're taking bets on which celebs will kill it on the red carpet at this Sunday's Emmy Awards, and we're basing it on past fashion choices.
Hot or not? Check out the best and worst looks from the red carpet last night.
Sometimes celebs rock a look, and sometimes...not so much.
See what your favorite celebs wore to the MTV Movie Awards last night!
Sometimes they get it right, and sometimes you get this.
Omg, what were they thinking?!
Now that summer is in the air, celebs are switching up their looks and we're loving every moment of it. Here are the best beauty looks of the week.
Here is a recap of this week's best and worst celebrity looks. Do you agree with our choices?
Here is a recap of this week's best and worst celebrity looks. Do you agree with our choices?