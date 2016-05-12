Forget about the streaks and mess, learn how to apply self tanner with expert tips from Beautisol founder Sinead Norenius.
Find out how to get Richie's boho-chic braided hairstyle.
Find out how to recreate the <em>Harry Potter</em> star's textured eye makeup!
Feather hair extensions like Nicole Scherzinger's might be the latest hair trend, but find out the toll fashion is taking on trouts' least favorite pastime.
From flirty pink lips to glowing skin, find pretty spring makeup like Zoe Kravitz's that suits you perfectly.
Check out this handy list of products you should totally steal from the men in your life.
Sleeping with your hair in a braid like Hailee Steinfeld's <em>will</em> actually get you gorgeous waves in the morning!
Pale girls, rejoice! We've got the secret to getting a luminous glow like Amber Heard.
Learn how to lose the frizz and rock smooth, curly locks like Vanessa Hudgens with these four easy tips.
Take a cue from Lea Michele and give your chest some extra oomph with three easy beauty tricks from our friends at BellaSugar.