From Hailee Steinfeld giving the inside scoop on her nail polish to Jessica Biel's insider hair details.
Lea Michele in bed! Rihanna's GIF! Lady Gaga's tat!
Celebrity fan-girling, bestie moments, and a very cute dance party.
Afterparties, glam squads, and last-minute hair and makeup.
She isn't always this bored.
The Instagram fitness sensation gets candid in this behind-the-scenes video.
It's the next best thing to being there.
Our favorite celebs took to Instagram to give us a behind the scenes look.
Aca-amazing.