What to expect from new FDA-approved procedure MiraDry.
Quick, painless, and 💸 💸 💸.
No more dry, flaky skin to mess up your lipstick.
One editor put Venus Freeze to the test.
Skip the takeout sushi and head out for a makeover instead.
The best long-lasting lipsticks just in time for those holiday parties.
Could this be the beginning of the end for hair loss?
If you're going to do a day at the spa, do it right.
We tried this unusual spa therapy in pursuit of a perfect complexion. Did it work?
Are the results worth the recovery time? Here's how one of our editors fared.