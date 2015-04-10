We feel all of the good feels.
Who doesn't want to look into a the mirror with these sayings?
Decorate your vanity with these sassy quotes!
Plus, the unexpected place Blake Lively wears perfume.
Plus, 10 beauty quotes from celebs who really get it.
Beyonce, she's just like the rest of us.
There's no such thing as having too many lipsticks.
"Embrace messy hair."
Up first: "I have an insignificant fear of wasting a perfect smokey eye on an insignificant day."
Ladies, get ready to pin every single one of these quotes.