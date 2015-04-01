StyleCaster
Beauty MythBusters
Makeup
6 years ago
Beauty Mythbusters: Will Matching My Shadow With My Eye Color Make My Eyes Pop?
By
Danielle Emig
Skin Care
6 years ago
Beauty Mythbusters: Will Applying Vaseline Nightly Prevent Wrinkles?
By
Danielle Emig
Skin Care
6 years ago
Beauty Mythbusters: Will Eating Chocolate Make Me Break Out?
By
Danielle Emig
Hair + Nails
6 years ago
Beauty Mythbusters: Will Cutting My Hair Make It Grow Faster?
By
Rachel Adler
Hair + Nails
6 years ago
Beauty Mythbusters: If I Brush My Hair 100 Times Every Night Will It Increase The Shine?
By
Rachel Adler
Hair + Nails
6 years ago
Beauty Mythbusters: If I Pluck One Gray Hair, Will More Grow Back?
By
Rachel Adler
