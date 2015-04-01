StyleCaster
Beauty Counter
Makeup
4 years ago
How to Not Blow Your Rent Money on Makeup
Enjoy without the regret.
By
Augusta Falletta
Makeup
5 years ago
How to Make the Most of Your Visit to the Makeup Counter
Go big or go home, right?
By
Rachel Nussbaum
Makeup
5 years ago
8 Things to Do Before Leaving the Beauty Counter
So you won't have Buyer's Remorse.
By
Rachel Nussbaum
Makeup
6 years ago
Makeup Counter Samples Found to Contain Mold & Fecal Matter
By
Emily Smith
