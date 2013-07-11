Read on for tips from top swimwear designers!
Odds are, we'll be seeing the pop star in at least one of these in the near future.
Plus, the designer talks about her signature prints and colors.
Because sometimes we feel like channeling our inner Beyoncé.
Who says you can't wear one of the season's biggest trends to the beach?
Stylish, functional, affordable.
Not a Speedo in sight.
Leave it to Michael Kors to create the perfect all-American swimsuit.
Chic + flattering = the holy grail of swimsuits.