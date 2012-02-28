StyleCaster
bangles
13
images
Shopping
5 years ago
Finally: A 'Mean Girls' Jewelry Line
It looks like 'Fetch' really is happening.
By
Sarah Barnes
Shopping
5 years ago
Steal Her Style: Where To Find Gwen Stefani’s Badass Bolted Bracelet
Because these B-A-N-G-L-E-S are B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
By
Meghan Blalock
24
images
Fashion
8 years ago
Bargain Shopper: Best Bangles Under $50
By
Michelle
Fashion
9 years ago
Verdura Cuffs that Coco Chanel Wore Remade (Plus Our Top Picks for Budget-Friendly Options...
By
Arielle
Fashion
9 years ago
Vita Black Classico Bangle
By
Michelle
Fashion
9 years ago
Clothing Inspired by Essie’s New Collection
By
Elizabeth
Fashion
9 years ago
Whitney Marbach WAM BANDS
By
Ashley
