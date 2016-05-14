Everything is illuminated.
Plus, Kat Von D's surprising beauty philosophy.
These drugstore finds are too good to miss.
A little bit of makeup can help you achieve a dewy glow.
See the actress tap into her primal side with a hot male model in this behind-the-scenes video.
Learn why this is the only mascara you need.
The "Pretty Little Liars" star is more just a pretty face.
Rosario Dawson recently blamed the New York City air for wreaking havoc on her complexion. Here's how pollution can actually affect your skin.
Purchase Reese's Avon necklace and Busy Philip's fave products on Rue La La for charity!
Learn how to look naturally flawless like Reese Witherspoon with only a minimal amount of makeup.