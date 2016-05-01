See Ashley Tisdale's new hair color.
Even though celebrities have stylists and unlimited shopping budgets, they can still manage to make some bad judgment calls.
These front-row fixtures nearly outshone the models at Fashion Week. Find out who made our list of the most dressed-to-impress celebrities at the Spring 2012 shows.
Ashley Tisdale, before or after? Vote now!
The only thing real about these 10 celebrities is their relationship with their plastic surgeon.
These stunning stars usually nail it on the red carpet, but when they miss the mark, they miss it hard. Find out which celebs made our list of the 10 most epic beauty blunders.
These soft, romantic hairstyles are perfect for grabbing the attention of a special someone on a night out.
First on our list of fave celebs who have fabulous, long side knots? Blake Lively. See who else made the cut.
See which stars helped ring in the start of Fashion Week Spring 2011!