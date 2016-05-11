Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's controversial $39,000 backpack was the first item to sell from their new handbag range.
Jessica Simpson is on a roll recently, announcing she will launch both a fine jewelry line and her own skin care line.
The Olsen twins show they can work with more than just python and alligator with a limited-edition charity change purse, retailing for $9.99 at JCPenny.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have created a luxury handbag collection as part of their fashion label The Row.
Check out who wore what to last night's CFDA Awards ceremony.
Lauren Conrad launches a beauty website and we wonder if celebrities with their own websites is the 2011 equivalent of a VH1 "True Hollywood Story."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have launched StyleMint, a new website offering personalized style advice for users.
Vanessa Hudgens surprised everyone when she debuted this chic bob. Could you rock Hollywood's hottest spring hairstyle?
These stunning stars usually nail it on the red carpet, but when they miss the mark, they miss it hard. Find out which celebs made our list of the 10 most epic beauty blunders.
Designer duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have revealed that their The Row clothing line is inspired by London's infamous tailoring district, Savile Row.