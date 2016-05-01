It's not just for candy.
Fake it until you make it.
It happens to the best of us.
We love these celebrity highlight looks.
Ashley Greene had a hint of red before, but now her color is a shockingly bright hue. Which do you like better?
No one wants to look older than they actually are. Follow these pro tips from makeup artist Jemma Kidd to find the makeup look that's right for your age.
Here is a recap of this week's 10 best and worst celebrity looks. Did they get it right?
See which celebs broke up and got a whole new look!
<em>Twilight</em> star Ashley Greene has become the new face of DKNY and DKNY Jeans and will appear in the brands' spring 2012 ad campaigns.
Find out where your fave celebs will be at this year's Fashion's Night Out in NYC!