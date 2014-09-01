StyleCaster
ariana grande diva
Celebrity News
4 years ago
At Least One Celeb Likes Ariana Grande
And claims she's not a diva.
By
Emily Kanoff
Celebrity News
4 years ago
Another 'Ariana Grande is a Diva' Report
Yikes.
By
Perrie Samotin
Celebrity News
38 shares
4 years ago
Is Ariana Grande a Total Nightmare?
A whole lot of negative press is building up.
By
Perrie Samotin
