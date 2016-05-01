Prepare yourselves for glamour: the beauty looks at the 2015 Met Gala did not disappoint.
We've rounded up the trendiest fall hairstyles for you to consider this season. Find your new look now!
We're loving Anne's look from last night.
Shenae Grimes' asymmetrical updo flatters her oval face perfectly. Find out which hairstyles work best for you!
We have the dish from NYC celebrity colorist Beth Minardi on which hair hues are totally hot this season.
Anne Hathaway made a drastic hair change for her new movie role!
We have the dish from NYC celebrity colorist Beth Minardi on which hair hues are totally hot this season.
We have the dish from NYC celebrity colorist Beth Minardi on which hair hues are totally hot this season.
The Academy Awards Red Carpet Hall Of Fame
We asked. Anne Hathaway answered!