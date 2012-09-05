StyleCaster
Ann Romney
10
images
Fashion
6 years ago
The Color Debate: Red Versus Blue
By
Emily Barnes
Entertainment
6 years ago
It’s Election Day! Here’s a First Lady Style Refresher
By
Spencer Cain
Entertainment
6 years ago
Celebrity Lookbook: Ann Romney’s Best Fashion Moments
By
Britteny Dee
Fashion News
6 years ago
Ann Romney’s Favorite Designer Dishes On That Leather Dress, Mitt’s Styling Choices, More
By
Liz Doupnik
Entertainment
6 years ago
Michelle Obama vs. Ann Romney: First Lady Style-Off
By
Spencer Cain
Entertainment
6 years ago
Clint Eastwood and Talbots Dresses: Style Highlights From the Republican National Convention...
By
Spencer Cain
Celebrity Looks
6 years ago
Ladies in Red Election Style-Off: Ann Romney vs. Michelle Obama
By
Spencer Cain
