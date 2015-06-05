Find out their names.
This, we did not see coming.
When that diamond bling, that can only mean one thing.
Here's the dress—and several others like it (for less.)
Prepare yourselves for glamour: the beauty looks at the 2015 Met Gala did not disappoint.
Plus, shop the beauty products worn by celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet.
We have a feeling she wore them for a very specific reason.
Plus, which celebrity was named the most fascinating person of 2014?
Could we have a new very fashionable baby bump?
You know you want to.