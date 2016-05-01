Perfect eye makeup, instantly.
"Mood" Makeup is here and it's the wave of the future.
Don't stress about that stray zit.
You don't have to max out your credit card to get your hands on great products.
Will she and Kate Hudson become BFFs now?
Bookmark this guide to the most brilliant tips to help you bring out your best feature.
There are three different products involved — and they're all from the drugstore.
See a casual side of the actress as she films her new Almay commercial.
That's about once every three minutes, for those keeping score.
Love Kate Hudson's simple, nude makeup? Get the look now!