Celebrity News
2 years ago
Khloé Kardashian Admits to Regularly Altering Photos
By
Bibi Deitz
Celebrity News
2 years ago
You'll Never Guess What Maxim Is Accused of Photoshopping Now
Uh, this is just weird.
By
Jasmine Garnsworthy
Celebrity News
5 years ago
Nicki Minaj Slams Her ESPN Cover
"When retouching goes wrong," she said.
By
Julie Gerstein
Celebrity News
5 years ago
Lena Dunham's Vogue Pics, Sans Photoshop
They're still really nice.
By
Julie Gerstein
