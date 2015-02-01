StyleCaster
affordable makeup brushes
5
images
Makeup
2 years ago
The 5 Coolest, Under-$20 Makeup Brush Sets to Instagram Right Now
*Almost* too pretty to use.
By
Marisa Petrarca
5
images
Makeup
2 years ago
The 5 Best Cheap Makeup Brush Brands at Your Local Drugstore
Put your money where your makeup is.
By
Kristen Bousquet
11
images
Makeup
4 years ago
11 Cheap Makeup Brushes to Buy ASAP
The perfect way to save some $$$.
By
Kristen Bousquet
