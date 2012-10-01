StyleCaster
adam shulman
Celebrity News
3 years ago
Pop the Bub: Anne Hathaway Is Officially a Mom
Baby Hathaway has a very distinguished, grown-up name.
By
Bibi Deitz
Celebrity News
210 shares
3 years ago
Anne Hathaway is Pregnant!
By
Cady Lang
Celebrity News
5 years ago
Oops! Anne Hathaway’s Brother Spills That The Actress Is Pregnant
Mazel tov!
By
Julie Gerstein
Entertainment
6 years ago
Best Celebrity Weddings of 2012: The Dresses, The A-List Guests, The Photos!
By
Spencer Cain
Entertainment
6 years ago
Everything You Need to Know About Anne Hathaway’s Wedding
By
Spencer Cain
