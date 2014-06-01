Abortion is a safe and legal medical procedure and accurate representations on TV shows help reinforce that.
Justice Kennedy's retirement could spell disaster for women's reproductive rights.
Several states don't allow women to get one sooner.
"I didn’t want to have an abortion, but, more important, I didn’t want to have a baby."
Your body, your choice.
Everything you need to know.
Buffer zones between protestors and clinics no longer allowed.
Claims the network rejected an abortion-themed movie ad.