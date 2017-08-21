No "dopey questions" allowed.
The Instastories legend on her spirit animal, favorite emoji, and more.
The designer reveals her spirit animal, favorite emoji, and (many) pet peeves.
The professional surfer answers all your burning questions.
The Chicago Med star answers all your burning questions.
Style's fairy godmother on her most-used emoji, favorite lipstick, and life mantra.
The actress/singer on her most-used emoji, favorite ice cream flavor, and the first word she associates with Justin Bieber.
21 questions for the German supermodel.
Plus his first celebrity crush, favorite '80s song, and more.