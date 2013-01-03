StyleCaster
2013 Style & News
47
images
Shopping
6 years ago
Chic (and Affordable!) Items To Recreate 10 Pre-Fall Looks
By
Liz Doupnik
39
images
Fashion
6 years ago
New Year’s Fashion Resolutions You Can Absolutely Keep
By
Liz Doupnik
Fashion News
6 years ago
Watch: How To Organize Your Closet In Five Simple Steps (Seriously!)
By
Perrie Samotin
32
images
Fashion
6 years ago
Your Guide To All The Spring 2013 Fashion Ad Campaigns
By
Liz Doupnik
12
images
Fashion
6 years ago
10 Big-Ticket Items Worth Investing In This Year, Courtesy of Barneys’ Fashion Director
By
Perrie Samotin
Shopping
6 years ago
Fashion Advice for 2013 According to Your Zodiac Sign
By
Liz Doupnik
24
images
Fashion
6 years ago
This Is Amazing: Wildfox Recreates “Clueless” For Its Spring 2013 Campaign
By
Perrie Samotin
Shopping
6 years ago
Personal Finance Expert on the Fiscal Cliff, How to Shop Smart
By
Liz Doupnik
11
images
Fashion
6 years ago
Straight From The Runway: 10 Wearable Trends To Try in 2013
By
Liz Doupnik
Lifestyle
6 years ago
Fitness Guru David Kirsch Offers Six Healthy Tips To Drop Holiday Weight—No Cleanse Required...
By
Perrie Samotin
