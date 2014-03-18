Taco Bell Is Now Making Socks (and They’re Seriously Awesome)

There’s not much news that sets off a clamor of excitement and energy around here quite like the news we heard today: Taco Bell is going to release taco-printed socks.

Appropriately, sensing that most people would probably think it was totally fake, Taco Bell debuted the socks on its official Twitter account—after a huge launch party in their honor at SXSW—with the phrase, “This is not a drill.”

The socks, which are a collaboration with stocking brand The Hundreds, are covered in some of Taco Bell’s most beloved Mexican treats: tacos (of course), chalupas, and gorditas abound. (And they would make a perfect accomplice to that Pizza Hut perfume that came out last year.)

The socks haven’t hit shelves yet, but if this image is to be believed, they’re going to come in two color varieties. Here’s a close-up of the print, which Taco Bell also tweeted:

And here’s an actual pair of the socks, scored by an attendee at Taco Bell’s SXSW party:

For our part, we can’t say much more than this GIF wordlessly conveys. Keep your eyes and ears to the ground for the collaboration’s release date!