Tablescape DIY: A Southwest-Inspired Winter Dinner Party

Leah Bourne
by
Looking for inspiration for your next dinner party? With winter still in full force, and a Polar Vortex that doesn’t seem to ever go away, you’re probably in the mood to entertain indoors.
With that in mind, we partnered with two of the founding partners of event design firm Tinsel & Twine, Liz Castelli and Erica Taylor, to create a winter-inspired tablescape that takes its cues from Southwest and snowy mountain towns. As far as we are concerned, this Navajo-meets-mountain lodge setting is pretty near perfect for your next dinner party.
Castelli and Taylor are mix masters, and expertly combined a color palette of red, winter-white, and browns, along with textures ranging from feathers to sheepskin to wool, to create the finished look. We’re especially fond of the gorgeous succulents and flowers, juxtaposed with horn sculptures from Jonathan Adler.
Read on to see how you can create this tablescape yourself — and shop the exact products we used! For even more fun, learn how to make the perfect whiskey cocktail to serve at this wintry dinner party.
Photographs by: Rolando Robinson
Looking for inspiration for your next dinner party? Think Southwest mountain lodge and go from there. We partnered with two of the founding partners of event design firm Tinsel & Twine, Erica Taylor and Liz Castelli, to create a tablescape for four. Read on to see how to get the look yourself!

Two elements set the tone for the tablescape—Navajo prints and winter white elements—which were layered together to create the final look.

Pictured above: Jonathan Adler Large Horn sculpture ($150; available at Jonathan Adler), Home Fashions International MR throw pillow ($14.99; available at Marshalls), Jonathan Adler small horn sculpture ($78; available at Jonathan Adler), Ralph Lauren Home Manta Dress Panel Juniper Berry fabric (Available at Ralph Lauren Home).

Don't have chairs in your dining room that fit the vibe of your party? No problem. Decorate what you have with throw pillows, and blankets to get your space on theme.

Pictured above: A by Adrienne Laundau Russian Lynx faux fur throw ($99.95; available at HSN), H&M Home knit pillowcase ($17.95; available at H&M), H&M Home fringe pillowcase ($29.95; available at H&M).

The place setting has a fun Southwest vibe thanks to two chargers layered on top of each other to create the final look. Look for fun accent pieces to complement each place setting like equestrian-inspired napkin rings and Navajo-inspired napkins.

Pictured above: Mikasa set of silverware ($149.99; available at T.J. Maxx), Ralph Lauren Home Rollins charger ($150; available at Ralph Lauren Home), Ralph Lauren Home Brenna Concho charger ($395; available at Ralph Lauren Home), Ralph Lauren Home Dorset Stirrup napkin ring ($45; available at Ralph Lauren Home), Ralph Lauren Home Serape cocktail napkin set ($90; available at Ralph Lauren Home), Crate & Barrel Kelsey natral linen napkin ($8.95; available at Crate and Barrel), Home Essentials set of 10 highball glasses ($7.99; available at T.J. Maxx). 

Everything on your table should be considered a decor element to work with — even the ice bucket, which also doubles as a vase!

Click here to learn how to make the perfect whiskey cocktail to go along with this tablescape.

Pictured above: Domaine silver ice bucket with leather handles ($29.99; available at T.J. Maxx). 

Don't be afraid to load up your table with a lot of different elements, from flowers to plants to plenty of decor accents. A mark of a great tablescape is having a range of interesting elements to look at.

Great decor elements for your tablescapes can come from anywhere. We even used coyote skulls!

This flower arrangement, which Castelli crafted for the table, combines a range of colors from pink and red to orange and yellow. Don't be afraid to have fun with your color palette.

Embrace textures! Our tablescape features everything from feathers and wool to faux fur and lambskin.

Pictured above: Crate and Barrel lambskin pillow with feather-down insert ($89.95; available at Crate and Barrel).

Castelli created dream catchers using vintage lace, feathers, and needlepoint rings. Making these yourself is a lot easier than you might think. Head here for an easy DIY.

