Tablescape DIY: A Southwest-Inspired Winter Dinner Party

Looking for inspiration for your next dinner party? With winter still in full force, and a Polar Vortex that doesn’t seem to ever go away, you’re probably in the mood to entertain indoors.

With that in mind, we partnered with two of the founding partners of event design firm Tinsel & Twine, Liz Castelli and Erica Taylor, to create a winter-inspired tablescape that takes its cues from Southwest and snowy mountain towns. As far as we are concerned, this Navajo-meets-mountain lodge setting is pretty near perfect for your next dinner party.

Castelli and Taylor are mix masters, and expertly combined a color palette of red, winter-white, and browns, along with textures ranging from feathers to sheepskin to wool, to create the finished look. We’re especially fond of the gorgeous succulents and flowers, juxtaposed with horn sculptures from Jonathan Adler.

Read on to see how you can create this tablescape yourself — and shop the exact products we used! For even more fun, learn how to make the perfect whiskey cocktail to serve at this wintry dinner party.

Photographs by: Rolando Robinson

