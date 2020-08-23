Table Phone Holders For a Super Stable Selfie

Aside from finding some good natural lighting—or at least faking it with the help of ring light or any other light-enhancing set-up —stability and shake-reduction is the key to capturing a perfectly clear, crisp, and complexion-flattering selfie.

Whether you’re an aspiring beauty vlogger or simply want to elevate your self-portrait game, investing in a miniature tripod (a.k.a. phone holder) will give you an instant boost in the quality of your content. Aside from ring lights, tripods are the secret behind the filter-like quality you see on quality pictures from professional photographers, bloggers, and videographers.

While many tripods for DSLR and full-sized cameras can be pretty pricey, if you’re using your phone, there’s no need to invest one. Fortunately, there are plenty of options designed to fit your smartphone that will give you the same effect as more high-end models at a more attainable price point. Not sure which model is best for you? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite models to help you narrow down the options without breaking the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Aduro Stream Selfie Ring Light Gooseneck Stand

This handy phone holder is conveniently designed with clip-on functionality, which allows you to place your phone stably on just about any surface for a clear and sharp image. It also features complexion-enhancing light attachments to diffuse imperfections and reduce unflattering shadows.

2. Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Holder

This flexible phone holder stand features a large clamp to help you clip it on to just about any surface to get a hands-free shot without the hassle or shake. The gooseneck design allows for extra stability and durability.

3. UBeesize Mini Desktop LED Camera Holder

This compact cell phone holder not only allows you to stabilize your phone for hands-free selfies and photos, but it’s also equipped with three small ring light add-ons to enhancing the lighting and overall look of your imagery.