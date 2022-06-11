Tabitha Brown’s Target Collection Has Dropped—Shop Trendy Swimwear, Dresses & Accessories

Chances are high you’re already a fan of Tabitha Brown—she’s cultivated an audience of millions across her Instagram posts and TikTok videos. The actress and internet personality is notably passionate about her vegan lifestyle, “spreading love” and now, her latest collection with Target.

Tabitha Brown for Target officially dropped today, and is available to shop online and in most stores. The line features a mix of 75 apparel, swimwear and accessory pieces with highly affordable price points; most items are under $30. And more is set to come—Brown has collaborated with Target on three additional limited-time collections that will launch over the course of the next year in home, food and kitchenware categories.

“Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target in a press release.

This first drop is described as “bursting with bright hues and bold patterns,” and it certainly delivers. The eye-catching designs are incredibly playful and inclusive, with plus-size options available for each piece.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality,” says Tabitha Brown in the same press release. “Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives.”

You’re likely going to want every item included in this limited-time drop, so check out some of our favorites from the collection before stock runs out.

Floral Print Underwire Tie-Front One Piece Swimsuit

We’re obsessed with this high-leg swimsuit that features an open back and tie front. Not only is the fabric super stretchy and lightweight, but it comes with removable straps so you can skip those pesky tan lines.

Striped One-Piece Swimsuit

Add this rainbow striped one-piece swimsuit into your rotation just in time for Pride Month. It has a perfectly dipped back and scooped neckline that screams style.

Lemon Print Bardot Top

This off-the-shoulder lemon-printed top will secure plenty of compliments. We’re big fans of the wide elastic neckline and ruffle detail. Pair it with the matching pants for the ultimate summer outfit.

Neutral Botanical Print Sleeveless Tie-Front Midi Dress

Keep it cool this summer with this botanical print midi dress—it even has side pockets for stashing your phone or keys.

Tropical Print Tie-Front Jumpsuit

Another fave of ours? This tropical print jumpsuit that has a removable waist tie string for cinching the waist. Plus, it comes with two roomy side pockets.

Plastic Palm Leaf Drop Earrings

These palm leaf drop earrings are too cute to pass up—for just $15, you can’t go wrong.