After playing a sold out show in Atlanta, the rapper T.I. is reporting to prison today to serve his one year and a day sentence for trying to illegally buy unregistered guns and silencers.

T.I. will carry out his sentence in Arkansas and because of the day added to his sentence, T.I. will be eligible for early release for good behavior. Wait. 365 days + 1 day= negative two months…? Yeah, that doesn’t make a lick of sense to me either…