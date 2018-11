Diffusion lines can often come up lacking. The thing that’s so sweet about T by Alexander Wang is that it’s not trying to be a cheaper version of the main line it’s just easy, slouchy street wear for the girl who likes to still look cool but feel like she never left her t-shirt sheets.

I’m digging the lighter palette, cropped sweaters, ankle length skirts and ruched minis for SS11. Will you be investing in some T?

All Photos: Alexander Wang